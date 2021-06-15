Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bellbottom’ to release theatrically on July 27

Left Menu

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday announced that his upcoming film Bellbottom will arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 27.The espionage thriller was earlier set to hit the theatres on April 2 2021, however it was delayed after the theatres were shut amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 11:56 IST
Superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday announced that his upcoming film "Bellbottom" will arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 27.

The espionage thriller was earlier set to hit the theatres on April 2 2021, however it was delayed after the theatres were shut amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The theatres still are closed in many parts of the country.

Kumar, 53, announced the release date of the movie on Twitter. ''I know you have patiently waited for #Bellbottom! Couldn't be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving across big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July,'' he wrote alongside the film's poster.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, from a script penned by Aseem Arrora and Parveez, the film is set in the 1980s and is about one of India's forgotten heroes.

Also starring Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, ''Bellbottom'' was the first mainstream Hindi movie to be shot and completed during the pandemic last year.

It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

