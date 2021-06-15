Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin returning for 'Greenland' sequel

A sequel to the 2020 hit action thriller ''Greenland'' is in the works, with lead stars Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin set to reprise their roles.

Director Ric Roman Waugh, who helmed the original, is also set to return for ''Greenland: Migration'' along with writer Chris Sparling. Butler reprises his role as structural engineer John Garrity alongside Baccarin as Allison Garrity, reported Variety.

Advertisement

In a continuation of the story, the Garrity family, who survive a near-extinction level event when an interstellar comet hits Earth, must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home.

Producer and financier Anton, Basil Iwanyk's Thunder Road Pictures, and Butler and Alan Siegel's G-BASE will produce the follow-up.

Principal photography is scheduled to begin next year. ''Greenland'' was originally scheduled to be theatrically released in the US but was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was released domestically by STX Entertainment through video on demand in December, and then streamed on HBO Max and Amazon Prime. It was released in other territories like Belgium last July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)