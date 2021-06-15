Jeff Wilbusch joins cast of Netflix survival drama 'Breathe'

Left Menu

Unorthodox actor Jeff Wilbusch has boarded the cast of streaming platform Netflixs drama series Breathe. Breathe features actor Melissa Barrera in the lead role of Liv, a Manhattan-BASED attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness pushing her to try her best to survive.

''Unorthodox'' actor Jeff Wilbusch has boarded the cast of streaming platform Netflix's drama series ''Breathe''. According to Variety, Martin Gero and Brendan Gall are co-writing and executive producing the series. ''Breathe'' features actor Melissa Barrera in the lead role of Liv, a Manhattan-BASED attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness pushing her to try her best to survive. Wilbusch will play recurring guest star Danny, Liv's love interest. Maggie Kiley will be directing the first three episodes of the show and also serve as executive producer. Warner Bros Television is producing the series.

