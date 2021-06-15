Media Baron Markand Adhikari Initiates Massive Vaccine Drive for the Underprivileged

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Media Baron, Mr. Markand Adhikari has initiated a vaccination drive for the underprivileged. Followed by vaccinating the entire employee army at Sri Adhikari Brothers’ (SABGROUP) Broadcasting and Production, Mr. Markand Adhikari has kick started this vaccination drive for underprivileged who are unable to afford the cost of the vaccination or are unable to book their slots due to technology challenges. The compiling of the list is underway with the help of local MLA Shri Ameet Satam of Andheri West, Mumbai Constituency. Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Markand Adhikari said, “Vaccination drive by private individuals will help to get people vaccinated fast and will lessen the burden on Government. I think every Corporate should come forward for such noble cause and get the Society rid of the pandemic.” Mr. Adhikari has always stood up for his people, and never misses a beat to come forward and help the underprivileged from time to time.

Mr. Markand Adhikari has been instrumental in SAB Group’s foray into all verticals of media & entertainment like content production, broadcasting, film production and distribution, vfx studios, digital platform and current affairs and news arms. In addition, he is in production of Bollywood movies. He is the Founder of world's most watched comedy channel “SAB”. Also running successful Channels like Mastiii, Dabangg, Maiboli. Moreover, he is also running a creditable digital platform “Governance Now”, which is effectively addressing governance related issues on a public platform and thus, created its own niche within the media segment. Image: Mr. Markand Adhikari PWR PWR

