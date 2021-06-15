Jeb Stuart to pen 'Assassin's Creed' series for Netflix

Netflix has roped in writer Jeb Stuart to write its live-action series on popular video game ''Assassin's Creed''.

The streamer is collaborating with Ubisoft to develop a slate of properties based on the best-selling game.

The first series has been described as an ''epic, genre-bending live-action adaptation'', reported Deadline.

Stuart is best known for his work on blockbuster movies ''Die Hard'' and Harrison Ford-starrer ''The Fugitive''. He most recently created Netflix’s ''Vikings: Valhalla'', the sequel to ''Vikings'' series.

The Netflix series will be executive produced by Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik of Ubisoft Film & Television.

''Assassin's Creed'' franchise launched in 2007 and has since sold more than 155 million games worldwide.

It depicts an ancient world struggle between the Assassins and their power-hunger rivals the Templars, and weave its drama through historical events and figures.

The video game was previously adapted for 2016 movie, starring actors Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard in the lead. However, the film proved to be a major critical and commercial disappointment. PTI RB RB RB

