Varun Dhawan struggling to find a name for his dog

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a glimpse of his bonding with his pet dog, revealing his struggles to find a suitable name for the furry one.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-06-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 17:31 IST
Varun Dhawan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday shared a glimpse of his bonding with his pet dog, revealing his struggles to find a suitable name for the furry one. Taking to Instagram, Varun asked his followers to help him find a name for his four-legged friend.

"Fatherhood..still have not been able to name my boy. Help me out," he captioned the post. Along with it, he shared a video of his dog licking his face.

Fans and members from the film industry have suggested several names for Varun's dog. Now it remains to be seen what 'Badlapur' star will choose. "Kobe, Oro, Bello, Moti , Sheru, Boxer," actor Urvashi Rautela commented.

Dancer Mukti Mohan suggested Varun to name him 'Frodo'. "Licky is a good name," actor Arjun Bijlani quipped.

Actors like Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha were left spell bounded by the cuteness of Varun's dog. "That's it! I am arranging play date with my cats and him," Jacqueline commented.

"Omg... what is his name," Sonakshi asked. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun recently completed shooting for 'Bhediya' in Assam. The upcoming film also features actor Kriti Sanon.

He will also be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Speaking of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', the film stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

