Saif Ali Khan Graces the Cover Page of Face Magazine for “The Royal Issue”

June 15th, 2021 | Mumbai, India: Face Magazine, with a global reach of 2.5 million, announced on June 15, 2021, that Saif Ali Khan, the veteran actor, will grace the cover page for the magazine's June edition, titled, "The Royal Issue." The Face Magazine chronicles the lives of people who are socially powerful, making it a must-read among the stylish and savvy audience. With exclusive access to the elite hailing from in and around the globe this magazine stands out with its ability to give the readers a peek into the lives of the affluent as well as the influential.

Sukhmani Sadana is the magazine's current editor, and she is in charge of the digital publication thanks to her skills and vast industry knowledge.

According to Face Magazine Founder, Harshit Hundet, "It's one thing to be born into a royal family, but it's quite another to 'be' regal. Royal families have made several contributions over the centuries. As a result, this month, we'd like to highlight these deserving Royal heirs and educate our readers about them." Face Magazine brings to you the required updates and much more in context to Fashion, Art, Culture, Entertainment by digging out the latest trends, updates, and news on the same. A carefully curated set of pages will give you an insight into these worlds and beyond. Our colleagues and collaborators bring ideas to life, through intelligent content and concepts. Headquartered in India, Face magazine readers are from several countries including USA, Russia, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico and Latin America, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, the UK.

At Face Magazine, we celebrate the extraordinary. Creativity and imagination are the lifeblood of all that we do. Face Magazine is Owned by Face Media Networks OPC Pvt Ltd is a global media company that produces one of the world's fastest-growing digital magazines, along with luxury affinity marketing, and business networking group, model management, and media production company with a remarkable past.

