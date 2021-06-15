Kunal Kapoor shares 'best part' about being an actor

Actor Kunal Kapoor, who was recently seen in 'Koi Jaane Na,' feels fortunate to receive an opportunity of playing different characters in the film. Taking to Instagram, Kunal shared a few pictures of his characters from the film which also involved prosthetic make-up.

"Very rarely does a film give you a chance to explore multiple characters. The prosthetics was a very long, tedious process and unfortunately not all these wonderful people made it to the film, but it was so much fun "Thank you to the incredibly talented @ritoo_k_jenjani for making this possible. And @aminhajeefilm for imagining all these different characters #koijaanena," he wrote.

Along with it, Kunal spoke about the 'best part about being an actor'. "The best part about being an actor is the chance to play different people and look at life from a whole new point of view.

" Explore different mindsets and physicality. Very rarely does a film give you a chance to explore multiple characters," he added. Directed by Amin Hajee, 'Koi Jaane Na' is a murder mystery. Actor Amyra Dastur plays Kunal's love interest in the movie. (ANI)

