Until that day, I hope you all stay strong. The light shines brighter in the dark.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 15-06-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 19:39 IST
BTS wraps up '2021 Muster Sowoozoo' event
  • Country:
  • South Korea

K-pop sensation BTS has concluded its two-day livestream event ''BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo''.

The globally popular septet, comprising of RM, V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, organised the event to mark their eighth anniversary.

The event, which was held on Monday and Tuesday, saw the band perform 15 songs, including ''Life Goes On”, “Butter'', “Dynamite”, “Stay” and “Fly To My Room'', on an outdoor stage.

Die hard fans and followers of the K-pop group were also able to see them perform on Suga's ''Daechwita” and J-hope’s “Chicken Noodle Soup”, with all seven members.

The venue featured various planet installations and an entire stage in the form of the number ‘8’ that stands for both their eighth year since formation and the infinity sign.

In a special message for fans, the septet said, ''We had so much fun today. I can’t wait for that day when we can all breathe the same air in the same space. We hope the situation gets better as soon as possible so we can meet each other. Until that day, I hope you all stay strong.” ''The light shines brighter in the dark. Please remember that you and we look for each other, shining light upon one another,'' they added.

