Kareena Kapoor shines 'bright' on Times Square Billboard
Amid the ongoing Twitter controversy, Kareena Kapoor is shining bright at the New York's Times Square billboard.
- Country:
- India
Amid the ongoing Twitter controversy, Kareena Kapoor is shining bright at the New York's Times Square billboard. Bebo took to her Instagram handle and shared a clip that sees her shining bright at the iconic Times Square. The video shows Kareena gracing a jewellery advertisement.
Soon after sharing the video, fellow Bollywood celebrities including her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and fans chimed into the comments section and left a string of emoticons to appreciate the 'Jab We Met' star for her achievement. Global star Priyanka Chopra, who had already attained the international spotlight in her career also left a 'raising hands' emoticon in the comments section.
Her comment made the video extra noticeable as both the superstars had a long Bollywood tale of friendship and estrangement with each other. On a related note, this post came after '#BoycottKareenaKapoor' started trending on Twitter. Social media users flooded the platform with tweets slamming her over a report that claimed she has demanded to charge a whopping amount of Rs 12 crore as a fee for playing Sita in an upcoming mythological flick.
Twitterati seemed to be miffed with Bebo asking for such a whopping amount and many alleged that she is hurting their religious sentiments and that the demand of Rs 12 crores for a role is 'against humanity'. Meanwhile, Kareena, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.
Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
