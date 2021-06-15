Kareena Kapoor shines 'bright' on Times Square Billboard

Amid the ongoing Twitter controversy, Kareena Kapoor is shining bright at the New York's Times Square billboard. Bebo took to her Instagram handle and shared a clip that sees her shining bright at the iconic Times Square. The video shows Kareena gracing a jewellery advertisement.

Soon after sharing the video, fellow Bollywood celebrities including her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and fans chimed into the comments section and left a string of emoticons to appreciate the 'Jab We Met' star for her achievement. Global star Priyanka Chopra, who had already attained the international spotlight in her career also left a 'raising hands' emoticon in the comments section.

Advertisement

Her comment made the video extra noticeable as both the superstars had a long Bollywood tale of friendship and estrangement with each other. On a related note, this post came after '#BoycottKareenaKapoor' started trending on Twitter. Social media users flooded the platform with tweets slamming her over a report that claimed she has demanded to charge a whopping amount of Rs 12 crore as a fee for playing Sita in an upcoming mythological flick.

Twitterati seemed to be miffed with Bebo asking for such a whopping amount and many alleged that she is hurting their religious sentiments and that the demand of Rs 12 crores for a role is 'against humanity'. Meanwhile, Kareena, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.

Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)