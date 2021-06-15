Left Menu

Dia Mirza raises concern over people not wearing masks

Actor Dia Mirza has raised concern over people flouting COVID-19 norms following lockdown relaxations in Maharashtra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:10 IST
Dia Mirza (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Dia Mirza has raised concern over people flouting COVID-19 norms following lockdown relaxations in Maharashtra. On Tuesday, Dia took to Twitter and wrote: "Passed by Linking Road yesterday and saw almost all vendors not wearing masks and so many customers wearing masks on the chins or no mask. What makes it scary is how crowded the entire street was."

Many Twitter users have expressed similar views on Dia's tweet. "Strict fines on consumers and suspending licenses of errant shops and restaurants is the only way," a netizen commented.

"Exactly...not more than 20 percent people are serious about wearing masks," another user pointed out. Meanwhile, Dia is currently expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

