Sonali Bendre misses her curly hair, on 'good hair day'

Looking vibrant as ever on Tuesday, actor Sonali Bendre treated her fans with adorable monochromatic pictures of herself on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 21:08 IST
Sonali Bendre (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Looking vibrant as ever on Tuesday, actor Sonali Bendre treated her fans with adorable monochromatic pictures of herself on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 46-year-old shared two charming pictures of herself. In the black and white snaps, Sonali beams while effortlessly flaunting her straight hair.

Keeping the caption simple, she wrote, "Missing the curls! #GoodHairDay" On a related note, Sonali recently recalled how her battle with cancer has made her strong. Sharing a few lessons during her battle with the deadly disease, she wrote, "How time flies... today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C-word define how my life will be after it... You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make of it... so remember to take #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #CancerSurvivorsDay."

Along with it, Sonali posted a collage of her two pictures. One image was taken when she was fighting against the disease, and the other image was captured after she got recovered. Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018 and stayed in New York for a few months, where she received treatment. (ANI)

