Left Menu

Ananya Panday shares how she wants to be for rest of her life

Actor Ananya Panday, on Tuesday, treated fans with adorable pictures of herself enjoying a fun beach day with her sister and pet dog.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 21:39 IST
Ananya Panday shares how she wants to be for rest of her life
Ananya Panday with her sister Rysa Panday and pet dog. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ananya Panday, on Tuesday, treated fans with adorable pictures of herself enjoying a fun beach day with her sister Rysa Panday and pet dog. Being one of the most active celebrities on social media, Ananya often shares updates from her day to day activities with her fans and she has done so once again, this time with her pet dog!

The 22-year-old actor took to her social media and shared a number of photos from her fun time at the beach with her sister and her dog. She captioned it with a witty pun on dogs as she wrote, "fur realzzz this is how I'm tryna be for the rest of my life." The 'Khaali Peeli' actor can be seen running along the water at the beach as her dog follows her and in other photos, she can be seen laughing, petting her dog and posing in the car's mirror wearing a black crop tank top teamed up with pink and blue tie-dye sweatpants and no-makeup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has a lineup of big-banner films such as Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi as well as the Pan-India film, 'Liger' with superstar, Vijay Deverakonda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021