Ananya Panday shares how she wants to be for rest of her life

Actor Ananya Panday, on Tuesday, treated fans with adorable pictures of herself enjoying a fun beach day with her sister Rysa Panday and pet dog. Being one of the most active celebrities on social media, Ananya often shares updates from her day to day activities with her fans and she has done so once again, this time with her pet dog!

The 22-year-old actor took to her social media and shared a number of photos from her fun time at the beach with her sister and her dog. She captioned it with a witty pun on dogs as she wrote, "fur realzzz this is how I'm tryna be for the rest of my life." The 'Khaali Peeli' actor can be seen running along the water at the beach as her dog follows her and in other photos, she can be seen laughing, petting her dog and posing in the car's mirror wearing a black crop tank top teamed up with pink and blue tie-dye sweatpants and no-makeup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has a lineup of big-banner films such as Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi as well as the Pan-India film, 'Liger' with superstar, Vijay Deverakonda. (ANI)

