Govt offices in MP to function with 100 per cent capacity

Large, medium, small and minor industries and construction sites can also operate with full capacity, the directives said.The new rules will be effective till June 30.All government, semi-government, corporation and board offices will be opened with 100 per cent capacity, the new directives issued by additional chief secretary home Dr Rajesh Rajora said.Markets will be allowed to remain open from 9 AM to 8 PM, the directives said.Shopping malls can reopen while gyms can operate with 50 per cent capacity, and stadiums can also open but without spectators.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-06-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 22:19 IST
With daily coronavirus cases declining in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Tuesday said ''government, semi-government, corporation and board'' offices will function with 100 per cent capacity. Large, medium, small and minor industries and construction sites can also operate with full capacity, the directives said.

The new rules will be effective till June 30.

''All government, semi-government, corporation and board offices will be opened with 100 per cent capacity,'' the new directives issued by additional chief secretary (home) Dr Rajesh Rajora said.

Markets will be allowed to remain open from 9 AM to 8 PM, the directives said.

Shopping malls can reopen while gyms can operate with 50 per cent capacity, and stadiums can also open but without spectators. Shopping malls can remain open from 9 AM to 8 PM and gyms between 6 AM to 8 PM.

Hotels and lodges can operate with full capacity while restaurants and clubs will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 PM.

Temples will be allowed to reopen with six persons at a time while ensuring strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocol.

Weddings can take place with a maximum of 50 persons from both bride and groom's sides while only 10 persons can take part in the last rites.

However, the present ban on social, political, sports, cultural, entertainment and religious gatherings as well as fairs which draw large numbers of people will continue.

The ban on in-person classes at schools, colleges and coaching institutes will also continue. Only online classes can be conducted, as before.

Cinema halls, theaters and swimming pools will remain closed.

Night curfew will remain in force from 10 PM to 6 AM, the directives said. `Janata curfew' will be in force from Saturday 10 PM to Monday 6 AM.

