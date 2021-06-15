Left Menu

'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes passes away after hit-and-run scooter accident

American actor Lisa Banes has passed away at the age of 65 after suffering injuries from a hit-and-run accident caused by an electric scooter who fled the scene out in New York City.

American actor Lisa Banes has passed away at the age of 65 after suffering injuries from a hit-and-run accident caused by an electric scooter who fled the scene out in New York City. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Lisa had died on Monday after more than a week in the hospital in critical condition.

The tragic accident took place on late Friday evening on the Upper West Side near the Lincoln Center- where she was reportedly on her way to meet up with her wife Kathryn Kranhold and some friends for dinner. She was reportedly passing through a cross-walk when the two-wheeler hit her. According to the reports by TMZ, the driver who was driving a red and black electric scooter blew past a red light and slammed into her, and then made an escape without stopping to help or call the police.

EMS arrived on time to find Lisa on the ground with severe head trauma. She was transported to Mount Sinai Saint Luke's Hospital shortly thereafter, where according to TMZ she was admitted to ICU and is still in critical condition. The investigation to find the culprit is underway. (ANI)

