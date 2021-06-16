Left Menu

Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California, NY judge rules

A judge on Tuesday cleared the way for Harvey Weinstein to be extradited to California from New York to face rape and sexual assault charges, nearly a year after Los Angeles prosecutors asked that the convicted former movie producer be moved.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 01:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 01:40 IST
Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California, NY judge rules
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

A judge on Tuesday cleared the way for Harvey Weinstein to be extradited to California from New York to face rape and sexual assault charges, nearly a year after Los Angeles prosecutors asked that the convicted former movie producer be moved. Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case in Buffalo, New York, rejected arguments by Weinstein's legal team that the paperwork for the move had not been done, and that Weinstein, 69, should stay in New York to get needed medical care.

"If California doesn't come to pick up Mr. Weinstein within a reasonable period of time, certainly come back to see me," Case told Norman Effman, a lawyer representing Weinstein. Los Angeles prosecutors plan to extradite Weinstein between late June and mid-July so he can face an 11-count indictment accusing him of attacking five women from 2004 to 2013.

Mark Werksman, another lawyer for Weinstein, said in an email that Weinstein is appealing Case's decision and asking a Los Angeles judge to block the extradition "until he can receive the medical care he needs in New York." The office of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon first sought Weinstein's extradition last July, but it was delayed in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. It had no immediate comment on Tuesday's ruling.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison term following his February 2020 conviction in Manhattan for sexually assaulting a production assistant in 2006 and third-degree rape of an aspiring actress in 2013. He is appealing his conviction and sentence, and has denied having nonconsensual sex with anyone.

Weinstein has been locked up since last spring at the maximum-security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, where he attended Tuesday's hearing by video link. Effman has said Weinstein, a diabetic, has suffered from cardiac, dental and back problems and was "almost technically blind," and at the hearing proposed letting him stay in New York until the Los Angeles trial began.

Colleen Curtin Gable, a New York prosecutor appearing on behalf of Gascon, countered that Weinstein could get medical care he needs in California. "Los Angeles has some of the best medical care in not only the country but in the world, so all of the medical issues can certainly be addressed elsewhere," she said.

Weinstein's conviction is now seen as a watershed moment in the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment by men. The Los Angeles charges include forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery by restraint, and sexual penetration by use of force. If convicted, Weinstein could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Weinstein co-founded the Miramax film and television company, whose hit independent movies include "Shakespeare in Love" and "Pulp Fiction."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021