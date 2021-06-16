Neal McDonough joins 'American Horror Story season 10

Left Menu

Yellowstone star is set to join the cast of the tenth season of the acclaimed anthology series American Horror Story AHS.Sources told Deadline, the actor will play the series regular role of Dwight Ike Eisenhower in American Horror Story Double Feature.The name of McDonoughs character is same as the 34th U S President, but he is not playing the the late leader.

''Yellowstone'' star is set to join the cast of the tenth season of the acclaimed anthology series ''American Horror Story'' (AHS).

Sources told Deadline, the actor will play the series regular role of Dwight ''Ike'' Eisenhower in ''American Horror Story: Double Feature''.

The name of McDonough's character is same as the 34th U S President, but he is not playing the the late leader. ''Double Feature'' also stars series regulars Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock as well as Macaulay Culkin, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, and Billie Lourd. It will consist of two stories: one by the sea, one by the sand. In March, Murphy announced ''Double Feature'' as the title of the upcoming season of the long-running and popular FX anthology series.

Filming on the show was originally scheduled to start in early 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 production shutdown.

Season 10 premieres August 25 and will be available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu.

Disney-owned FX has renewed ''AHS'' for through season 13. McDonough recently wrapped filming ''Boon'', in which he stars as well as executive produces.

