Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pictured kissing as 'Bennifer' returns; Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pictured kissing as 'Bennifer' returns and more

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pictured kissing as 'Bennifer' returns

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been pictured exchanging passionate kisses, apparently confirming weeks of fevered rumors that they have rekindled a romance that dominated celebrity media almost 20 years ago. Paparazzi photos printed in the New York Post on Monday showed the two actors kissing while enjoying a meal with members of Lopez's family at Malibu's posh Nobu sushi restaurant west of Los Angeles on Sunday.

Artists from around the world who have overcome adversity have joined forces in a new recording of the 1990s song "You Gotta Be". Deaf British dancer Chris Fonseca and Brazilian musician Johnathan Bastos, who has partially formed arms, are among the 13 contributors to the track, released on Monday.

Actor Ned Beatty has died at age 83 - media

Hollywood actor Ned Beatty, known for roles in the movies Deliverance, Superman, and Network, has died at the age of 83, media reports said on Sunday. The Oscar-nominated actor died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home, his daughter Blossom Beatty told the Hollywood Reporter. His agency Shelter Entertainment Group later confirmed the news to other media.

Spotify strikes exclusive deal with 'Call Her Daddy' podcast

Spotify Technology SA on Tuesday announced a multi-year deal to stream the popular podcast 'Call Her Daddy', hosted by Alex Cooper on its audio streaming platform, in its latest exclusive tie-up to keep listeners hooked. The Swedish company will exclusively stream 'Call Her Daddy' starting July 21, including all back catalog full-length episodes, future episodes, and additional exclusive new projects in development, Spotify said in a statement, without disclosing any financial details of the deal.

