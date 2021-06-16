Left Menu

Dane DeHaan joins cast of 'The Staircase' series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-06-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 10:31 IST
Actor Dane DeHaan, who currently stars in the Apple TV Plus limited series ''Lisey's Story'' is the latest addition to the cast of the true crime drama ''The Staircase''.

The upcoming HBO Max limited series revolves around crime novelist Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Toni Collette).

According to Deadline, DeHaan will play Clayton Peterson, Michael Peterson's son.

The eight-part drama comes from ''Christine'' director Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn, known for her work on ''American Crime Story''.

''The Staircase'' also stars Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt, Parker Posey, Sophie Turner, and Odessa Young. Showrunners Campos and Cohn also serve as writers and executive producers on the series, which is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna TV.

