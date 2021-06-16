Shefali Shah's directorial debut 'Someday' heading to Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

''Delhi Crime'' star Shefali Shah's maiden directorial project, a short film titled ''Someday'', will be screened at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart this year.

The 18th edition of the film gala, scheduled from July 21st – 25th, will be held in a virtual format in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also written by Shah, the pandemic-set ''Someday'' is a story of two women, united by the umbilical cord, separated by a door. ''Vidhi, a frontline warrior consumed by the medical situation tormenting us. After 15 days on duty, she comes home to a 7-day quarantine. But, can one call it home, when there's the only distance between her and the one she loves, her mom, who is gradually turning into a relic of herself due to Alzheimer's. ''They share conversations from the past and the future with no present to tie them. Some real, some imaginary. Their togetherness oscillates between what was, what can't be, and what may just be Someday,'' reads the official logline of the short film.

Shah said she is looking forward to the screening of ''Someday'' at the festival.

''It's a great honor. It was a conscious decision to send 'Someday' to the film festivals across the globe to see where I stand as a total newcomer in direction, and the fact that it's been selected in a prestigious festival is such a big assurance,'' the actor-filmmaker said in a statement.

Previously, ''Someday'' was shortlisted for the 51st Annual USA Film Festival's International Short Film & Video Competition in April. Shah was last seen in the Netflix anthology film ''Ajeeb Daastaans''.

