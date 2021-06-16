Left Menu

Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz reuniting for Todd Solondz' 'Love Child'

He will also headline A24s sci-fi drama After Yang from filmmaker Kogonada.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:18 IST
Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz reuniting for Todd Solondz' 'Love Child'
  • Country:
  • United States

''The Lobster'' pair of Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz are set to collaborate again on another feature film.

The duo, who acted together in the Yorgos Lanthimos' 2015 directorial, will headline dark comedy ''Love Child'' from filmmaker Todd Solondz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Touted as a ''dark and hilarious twist'' on the classical Oedipus story, the story follows a precocious kid who schemes to rid himself of his brutish dad so he can have his mom all to himself. But things go awry when a handsome stranger appears.

''This is my first movie with a plot and my first movie taking place in Texas. It’s fun and it’s sexy and it’s shaped by the Hollywood movies that made me want to become a filmmaker,'' Solondz, best known for 1995 feature ''Welcome to the Dollhouse'', said.

''I’ve loved Rachel and Colin’s work forever, and am so honoured to be able to excite their passion for serious and unexpected work as well,'' he added.

Killer Films’ Christine Vachon, who previously worked with the director on movies ''Happiness'' and ''Weiner-Dog'', will produce the project alongside David Hinojosa of 2AM.

Weisz will next be seen in Marvel’s ''Black Widow'' and also make her foray into television with Amazon’s ''Dead Ringers'', a reimagining of David Cronenberg’s cult classic 1980s film.

Farrell will next star as DC villain Penguin in Matt Reeves' ''The Batman''. He will also headline A24's sci-fi drama ''After Yang'' from filmmaker Kogonada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021