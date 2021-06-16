Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofaan' to release on OTT platfrom on July 16

Left Menu

Actor Farhan Akhtar's most anticipated film, 'Toofaan', is scheduled to release on July 16.

Actor Farhan Akhtar's most anticipated film, 'Toofaan', is scheduled to release on July 16. The upcoming sports drama is getting a digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Announcing the same, Farhan on Wednesday took to his official Instagram account and wrote: "With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film 'Toofaan' will be releasing on July 16th. #ToofaanOnPrime." Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has helmed 'Toofaan', which is set against the backdrop of boxing and revolves around the character of Farhan who plays the role of a boxer in the film.

Actors Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur are also a part of the movie. While announcing the release date of 'Toofaan', Farhan has also unveiled a new poster of his look from the movie.

In the poster, Farhan can be seen standing in a boxing ring flaunting his chiseled body. 'Toofan' is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan. (ANI)

