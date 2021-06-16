Pushpendra Nath Misra's Netflix series 'Choona' starts production

Filmmaker Pushpendra Nath Misra on Wednesday announced that he has started working on his Netflix series ''Choona''.

The show will mark the ''Ghoomketu'' director's foray into the long form series format.

A heist comedy-drama, ''Choona'' follows an unlikely group of people band together to take down a common enemy -- a corrupt politician who has wronged them -- using 'jugaad' as their only weapon.

Misra also unveiled the ensemble cast, which includes Jimmy Sheirgill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Namit Das, Monika Panwar, Gyanendra Tripathi, Chandan Roy, Atul Srivastava and Niharika Lyra Dutt.

Talking about the show, the director said, ''What comes to your mind when you hear the word 'Choona'? For me, it is the quintessentially Indian flavour of 'choona lagaana' (deceive someone).'' ''The excitement of discovering who deceived whom and how they did it is incomparable, especially when it's the weak pitted against the powerful. There's no synonym that can do justice to this feeling. Since we are all about the drama and rooting for the underdogs,'' he added.

Misra said the show presents the perfect blend of heist genre with the ''lightness of a comedy''. ''Put this together with amazingly talented actors in a long-form series format, and you get 'Choona','' he added.

