Left Menu

Tourists delighted after Taj Mahal reopens after two months

Melissa Dalla Rosa shared with PTI that it was a special moment for her to see the Taj Mahal during sunrise and being totally alone at the wonderful place.The Archaeological Survey of India had announced the reopening of all centrally protected monuments, sites and museums from Wednesday.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 16-06-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:33 IST
Tourists delighted after Taj Mahal reopens after two months
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old woman from Brazil was one of the early tourists to step inside the Taj Mahal premises as the monument reopened on Wednesday after being closed for around two months due to the Covid pandemic. Melissa Dalla Rosa shared with PTI that it was a ''special moment for her to see the Taj Mahal during sunrise and being totally alone at the wonderful place''.

The Archaeological Survey of India had announced the reopening of all centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums from Wednesday. However, the Agra administration capped the number of visitors at the Taj Mahal to 650 people at a time. Melissa, who was on a nine-week Yoga tour in India when the lockdown was announced, said, ''I came to Agra yesterday from Lucknow only to explore the city as I knew monuments were closed due to the pandemic. But I got information from locals that Taj Mahal will be reopened from Wednesday so I rushed to book my entry ticket.'' ''I managed to book a ticket by afternoon and today, I came here very early and was the first tourist who stepped inside the premises,'' said Melissa. ''The experience was magical. Thank you India for this opportunity,'' she said.

Another tourist, an Indian couple from Lucknow, shared that it was a pleasant experience as there were few tourists. ''I've visited the Taj Mahal many times but today's visit was memorable. I booked tickets online and was able to see the most beautiful white marble mausoleum in the world,'' said Amir.

''It was a 'waah Taj' moment as it looked so beautiful, birds were chirping, the sun was rising and the premises were clean,'' he added.

Mamta Tomar, who traveled from Ghaziabad along with her family members, said they had been waiting for a long time to visit the monument. ''I and my other family members clicked photos from the central tank and captured every moment on our mobile phone,'' she shared. Tourists at the Taj Mahal were asked to follow Covid protocols and were thermally screened and sanitized before entering the premises. Masks were mandatory for everyone and a staff member was available to assist tourists book tickets. On the first day of its reopening, everyone seemed enthusiastic. Nearby shopkeepers were busy arranging items and cleaning their shops while tourist guides were also spotted at the Shilpgram parking with a smile on their faces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021