Showtime gives series order for 'American Gigolo' adaptation

Showtime has officially green lit the series adaptation of the 1980 film ''American Gigolo''.

Actor Jon Bernthal, who most recently featured in Warner Bros movie ''Those Who Wish Me Dead'', will headline the project, which was ordered to pilot at Showtime in March 2020, reported Variety.

The show, which will also star Gretchen Mol and Rosie O’Donnell, has been in development at the premium cabler since 2016.

It will feature Bernthal as Julian Kaye, who is introduced 18 years after he's been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in today's Los Angeles sex industry.

He seeks the truth about the set-up that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle (Mol), his one true love. O’Donnell will appear in the series as homicide Detective Sunday.

Veteran Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who backed the original movie which starred Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton, is attached to executive produce the modern re-imagining of the film.

''Ray Donovan'' showrunner David Hollander will serve as writer, director, showrunner, and executive producer on the series.

Paramount Television Studios will produce.

