Abhay Deol back on Instagram after 'digital detox'

Actor Abhay Deol, who was away from Instagram for almost a month, has now ended his "digital detox".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-06-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 17:12 IST
Abhay Deol (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Abhay Deol, who was away from Instagram for almost a month, has now ended his "digital detox". On Wednesday, Abhay made his comeback on the photo-sharing application by uploading a picture of him. He even apologised to his followers for not being on Instagram for some time.

"Sorry for not being on here for some time now. Needed a digital detox! Anyone else go through that need from time to time ? #digitaldetox," he captioned the post. Reacting to Abhay's post, his cousin and actor Esha Deol commented: "I did the same last month."

Actor Dia Mirza also expressed her views on the need of having digital detox in life. "We all need that (digital detox)," Dia wrote.

Before ending his digital detox, Abhay's last post was dated May 21. It was about creating awareness on mental health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On the work front, Abhay was last seen in web series '1962: The War In The Hills', which is based on the story of 125 Indian soldiers who fought against 3,000 Chinese in a historic battle .(ANI)

