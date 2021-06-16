Raj Babbar pens heartfelt birthday note for Mithun Chakraborty

Veteran actor Raj Babbar penned a heartfelt note to extend his wishes to superstar Mithun Chakraborty who rang in his 71st birthday on Wednesday. The actor-turned-politician took to his Twitter handle and dug out a priceless monochromatic candid photograph in which the two veterans are seen sharing a lighter moment.

Along with the picture he wrote, " Birthday wishes to Mithun Da. Immensely gifted & yet so rooted. He single-handedly changed the way movies were imagined in India. His phenomenal dancing skills overshadowed everything else but his sensitive portrayals hv always been a treat. Best wishes!" Mithun Chakraborty made his acting debut with the art-house drama 'Mrigayaa' in 1976 for which he went on to win National Film Award for Best Actor. In 1982, he played the role of Jimmy in Disco Dancer, a runaway commercial success.

The star is also remembered for his performance in films like 'Surakksha', 'Sahhas', 'Wardat', 'Wanted', 'Boxer', 'Pyar Jhukta Nahin', 'Dance Dance', 'Prem Pratigyaa', 'Mujrim', 'Agneepath', 'Yugandhar' among others. The superstar holds the record, which finds a place in Limca Book of Records, for 19 movie releases as lead actor in 1989 and the record is unbroken in Bollywood.

Chakraborty became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 2014 as a nominee of Trinamool Congres. He resigned two years later. The veteran star joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls this year. (ANI)

