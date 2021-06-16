Left Menu

Madhuri Dixit replies to 13-year-old fan who wishes to meet her soon

Veteran star Madhuri Dixit had the sweetest reply for a thirteen-year-old 'innocent' fan who wishes to meet her and look at her face to face.

Veteran star Madhuri Dixit had the sweetest reply for a thirteen-year-old 'innocent' fan who wishes to meet her and look at her face to face. Bollywood's evergreen diva undoubtedly has the craziest fan following! From 90s kids to the 20s kids, she has been leaving a strong imprint on each one of her fans with her exemplary persona.

On Wednesday, a thirteen-year-old fan girl took to her Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note for Bollywood's 'queen of expressions', expressing how eager she is to meet her in person. The note read, "Madhuri Ma'am! I've always been a great admirer of yours! I love the way you express emotions on-screen! It's truly magical! The way you portray every character is just out of this world! And your dance puts me bereft of words! I love how grounded you are! You are undoubtedly a blessing from God! May you always find happiness and peace in whatever you may do! I really wish I could meet you and just look at you face to face! That be the most amazing thing! Love, thirteen-year-old girl!"

Madhuri couldn't stop herself to reciprocate the love sent by her little fan and tweeted, "Hope we will meet one day," with a hugging face, folded hands and red heart emoticons. Scores of fans chimed to the comments section and appreciated the star for her generosity to her admirers. One fan wrote, "One of the infinite reasons I love you". While, another wrote, "So sweet ma'am you r great."

On the work front, Madhuri is currently busy judging the dance reality TV show, 'Dance Deewane 3'. Speaking of films, she was last seen in 'Kalank' in 2019. Apart from this, Madhuri has been seen imparting COVID-19 awareness among people via her social media accounts. From making videos on how to wear masks to participating in several COVID fundraisers, Madhuri has tried her best to help people amid the ongoing pandemic. (ANI)

