Milind Soman urges fans to workout

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman never forgets to workout.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-06-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:31 IST
Milind Soman (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman never forgets to workout. On Wednesday, Milind took to Instagram and penned a motivational post for his followers, urging them to take some time out of their busy schedules to indulge themselves in any kind of physical activity. He also shared a video of him doing push-ups.

"Never forget the basics Even when I say I have no time in the entire day to exercise, I can still spare a minute! And most times that's all I need how many in 60secs? " No excuses of no time, no space, no equipment, being able to move your own body weight is good enough. Just keep trying to increase the number of push-ups in a minute. It's a good goal to start with, and a great goal to finish with," he wrote.

Fans left spellbound by Milind's video. "wow... you are so fit," a user commented.

"Amazing. Thanks for this much needed motivation," another one wrote. Earlier this month, Milind was even managed to achieve his first 10,000 km run after recovering from Covid. (ANI)

