Left Menu

Martin Scorsese 'still angry' over final edit of 'Taxi Driver', says Fran Lebowitz

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-06-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 19:38 IST
Martin Scorsese 'still angry' over final edit of 'Taxi Driver', says Fran Lebowitz
  • Country:
  • United States

''Taxi Driver'' ranks among the best films from Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese but filmmaker still has some regrets about the 1976 feature -- mainly the colour red.

According to American author Fran Lebowitz, the longtime friend of Scorsese, the filmmaker is ''still angry'' over the final edit of the Robert De Niro-starrer cult classic movie.

Lebowitz, who is the central focus of Scorsese’s latest Netflix docuseries ''Pretend It’s A City'', discussed the editing process of the filmmaker during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

''I guarantee you if they had not taken it away from him, he would still be editing 'Taxi Driver'. He’s still angry,'' Lebowitz said.

''He said to me numerous times: 'You know what ruins 'Taxi Driver'? The colour red. The studio wouldn’t give me enough money to correct the colour red, and that’s why it’s horrible. I say, 'You know what’s wrong with 'Taxi Driver', Marty? Nothing','' she added.

Scorsese had directed ''Taxi Driver'' from a script by his frequent collaborator Paul Schrader. Set in a decaying and morally bankrupt New York City following the Vietnam War, the film follows Travis Bickle (De Niro), a taxi driver and veteran, and his mental state as he works nights in the city.

The movie, which also featured Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd, Harvey Keitel, Leonard Harris, and Albert Brooks, was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best picture and best actor for De Niro.

Scorsese is currently hard at work on his next feature ''Killers of the Flower Moon''. Headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio and De Niro, the movie will be released on Apple TV Plus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
2
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021