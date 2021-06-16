Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu channels her love for saree in Moscow

Actor Taapsee Pannu is undoubtedly surrounding herself with colours on her vacation in Russia. While strolling in the streets of Moscow, the 'Haseen Dilruba' actor couldn't resist herself to bring out her 'Indian Nari' and her latest post is the proof!

Taapsee Pannu channels her love for saree in Moscow
Actor Taapsee Pannu is undoubtedly surrounding herself with colours on her vacation in Russia. While strolling in the streets of Moscow, the 'Haseen Dilruba' actor couldn't resist herself to bring out her 'Indian Nari' and her latest post is the proof! The 33-year-old actor has been flooding her Instagram handle with photos from the vacation, but her latest post where she opted to sport an exquisite saree is unmissable.

In the recent picture shared by Taapsee, the actor is seen posing with her younger sister Shagun Pannu in front of the Central Pavilion of the VDNH (VDNKh) exhibition centre. While her sister opted to sport a casual look in a black top and jeans, the 'Thappad' star chose to go all desi. With a beautiful blue and yellow printed saree, Taapsee sported white sneakers. She opted to tie her signature curly hair in a bun and graced the whole look with her radiant smile.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "You me and the beauty! #Moscow #centralPavilion #VDNH #TapcTravels " With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than one lakh likes while scores of the 'Pink' star's fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons.

Shagun also commented saying, "You and me dressed as per our moods" The actor jetted off to Russia for a vacation, ahead of the release of her film 'Haseen Dillruba'.

Her upcoming project 'Haseen Dillruba', is a Netflix film directed by Vinil Mathew. Actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are also a part of the mystery thriller, which is set to release on July 2. The film focuses on the love triangle between Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan. It is written by Kanika Dhillon. Apart from 'Haseen Dillruba', she will also be seen in sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She also has an impressive line-up of films that include, 'Looop Lapeta' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. (ANI)

