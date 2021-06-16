Varun Dhawan swoons over Chris Pratt's final trailer of 'The Tomorrow War'

Seems like Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has a hidden fanboy for Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt, whom he cannot resist stopping and went over to share his eagerness to watch Pratt's upcoming movie 'The Tomorrow War', after the new trailer dropped on Tuesday. Amazon Prime Video dropped the final exhilarating trailer of Chris Pratt-starrer 'The Tomorrow War' on Tuesday. All set to fight in a war that will decide the fate of humanity in this sci-fi drama, the lead actor has been receiving immense love for his upcoming thriller.

Fanboying over Chris Pratt's latest exciting film, Bollywood's sweetheart - Varun Dhawan shares his eagerness after watching the new trailer. He comments, "Those aliens look scary af, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put at least one of them in an armbar. Looks legit!" The edge of the seat trailer features Pratt as Dan Forester, a high school teacher and military veterinarian. He is recruited by a group of time travellers to fight a war 30 years in the future.

Advertisement

As reported by Variety, Amazon reportedly spent USD 200 million for distribution rights for the movie, developed and produced by Skydance Media. Written by Zach Dean and directed by Chris McKay, the film also features Edwin Hodge, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

Pratt, Rob Cowan, Bradley J. Fischer and Brian Oliver executive produce, with Jules Daly, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, David S. Goyer, Don Granger and Adam Kolbrenner producing alongside co-producer Samantha Nisenboim. Amazon Prime Video will exclusively release The Tomorrow War globally on July 4, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)