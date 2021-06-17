Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pictured kissing as 'Bennifer' returns; Spotify strikes exclusive deal with 'Call Her Daddy' podcast and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Harry Potter, 'Friends' may fall victim to Hungary's anti-LGBT law: broadcaster

The largest broadcasters in Hungary criticised a new law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s as a threat to freedom of expression, and one said it could impact showings of some Harry Potter films and classic TV shows. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government pushed the law through parliament on Tuesday despite criticism from rights groups and the European Union, which said it could result in a loss of development funds for Hungary.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pictured kissing as 'Bennifer' returns

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been pictured exchanging passionate kisses, apparently confirming weeks of fevered rumors that they have rekindled a romance that dominated celebrity media almost 20 years ago. Paparazzi photos printed in the New York Post on Monday showed the two actors kissing while enjoying a meal with members of Lopez's family at Malibu's posh Nobu sushi restaurant west of Los Angeles on Sunday.

Spotify strikes exclusive deal with 'Call Her Daddy' podcast

Spotify Technology SA on Tuesday announced a multi-year deal to stream the popular podcast 'Call Her Daddy', hosted by Alex Cooper on its audio streaming platform, in its latest exclusive tie-up to keep listeners hooked. The Swedish company will exclusively stream 'Call Her Daddy' starting July 21, including all back catalogue full-length episodes, future episodes and additional exclusive new projects in development, Spotify said in statement, without disclosing any financial details of the deal.

Miley Cyrus can use name as trademark in Europe after long-running row

U.S. pop star Miley Cyrus has won the right to use her name as a trademark on a wide range of products in the European Union, after Europe's top court on Wednesday annulled a decision by the EU patent office to limit the scope of her brand. The case dates to 2014 when the 28-year-old "Wrecking Ball" singer's company Smiley Miley Inc. sought to trade mark MILEY CYRUS with the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for audio and video discs, mobile phone cases, e-books, electronic board games, calendars and other goods.

