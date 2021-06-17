Left Menu

Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley cast in 'Women Talking' adaptation

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-06-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 11:09 IST
Actors Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Ben Whishaw have joined Frances McDormand in the upcoming feature adaptation of author Miriam Toews' bestselling novel ''Women Talking''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod, August Winter, Liv McNeil and Kate Hallett have also boarded the cast of the film.

''Women Talking'', which was published in 2018, follows a group of women in an isolated Mennonite religious colony in Bolivia as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony's men.

Oscar nominee Sarah Polley is attached to write and direct the project.

The film hails from MGM's Orion Pictures and Plan B Entertainment.

McDormand, who won the best actress Academy Award, her third, for ''Nomadland'' earlier this year, will also back the ''Women Talking'' via her Hear/Say Productions.

