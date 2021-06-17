Rafe Spall to star opposite Natalie Portman in 'The Days of Abandonment'

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-06-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 11:42 IST
Actor Rafe Spall, who currently stars in Apple's comedy series ''Trying'', has joined the cast of the HBO movie ''The Days of Abandonment''.

An adaptation of Italian author Elena Ferrante's 2005 best-selling novel of the same name, the feature film follows Tess, played by Natalie Portman, whose world is upended when her husband abandons her.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spall will play the husband, Oliver. Married to Tess for 15 years, he's a doting father to their young children and a beloved college professor. Charming and attractive, Oliver is an ideal husband.

''Novitiate'' director Maggie Betts is adapting the novel and will helm the film. Betts is also attached to executive produce the project with Portman, Ferrante, Sophie Mas, Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, Len Amato, Domenico Procacci and Maria Zuckerman.

HBO Films is producing ''The Days of Abandonment'' in association with Medusa Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

