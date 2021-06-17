'How I Met Your Mother' spinoff series adds Chris Lowell to cast

''Promising Young Woman'' star Chris Lowell is set to star in ''How I Met Your Father'', a spinoff to the Emmy-winning sitcom ''How I Met Your Mother''.

Lowell joins ''Younger'' star Hilary Duff on the show that has received a straight-to-series order from Hulu, reported Deadline.

The upcoming series will see Duff lead the cast as Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor/ Bob Saget's Ted Mosby did in the original.

Created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the story of ''How I Met Your Father'' starts in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out their identities, aspirations and and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps.

Lowell will play one of the friends, the smart and cynical Jesse. He is an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom.

Duff is also attached as a producer on the series, which will use a multi- and single-camera approach similar to its predecessor. ''How I Met Your Mother'' creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will executive produce the spinoff, which comes from 20th Television. Adam Londy serves as co-executive producer.

