Ewan McGregor, Sam Heughan and Mark Strong team up for 'Everest'

Hollywood stars Ewan McGregor, Sam Heughan and Mark Strong are set to scale ''Everest'' in the adventure thriller inspired by Jeffrey Archer's novel ''Paths of Glory''.

Filmmaker Doug Liman will direct the film from a script by Oscar-nominated scribe Sheldon Turner, reported Deadline.

Advertisement

Set in 1921, the story revolves around the real-life George Mallory (McGregor), who is picked by Arthur Hinks (Strong) of the Royal Geographic Society to scale the previously unconquerable Mount Everest. Following World War I, the fading British empire is desperate for a victory, but for Mallory and his rival, the eccentric Aussie George Finch (Heughan), the challenge has nothing to do with patriotism, instead it is a singular test of self.

Mallory's real-life journey ended in mystery; he died during this third expedition to summit Everest. It is unknown whether he ever made it to the top.

Liman, who is a climbing aficionado, will also produce his longtime passion project with Jennifer Klein. The film was once set up with Sony Pictures. Production is expected to begin in January in the UK and Italy.

Icelandic director Baltasar Kormakur made his own ''Everest'', based on the real events of the 1996 Mount Everest disaster, for Working Title in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)