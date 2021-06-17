Left Menu

Ewan McGregor, Sam Heughan and Mark Strong team up for 'Everest'

Hollywood stars Ewan McGregor, Sam Heughan and Mark Strong are set to scale Everest in the adventure thriller inspired by Jeffrey Archers novel Paths of Glory.Filmmaker Doug Liman will direct the film from a script by Oscar-nominated scribe Sheldon Turner, reported Deadline.Set in 1921, the story revolves around the real-life George Mallory McGregor, who is picked by Arthur Hinks Strong of the Royal Geographic Society to scale the previously unconquerable Mount Everest.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-06-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 13:37 IST
Ewan McGregor, Sam Heughan and Mark Strong team up for 'Everest'
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood stars Ewan McGregor, Sam Heughan and Mark Strong are set to scale ''Everest'' in the adventure thriller inspired by Jeffrey Archer's novel ''Paths of Glory''.

Filmmaker Doug Liman will direct the film from a script by Oscar-nominated scribe Sheldon Turner, reported Deadline.

Set in 1921, the story revolves around the real-life George Mallory (McGregor), who is picked by Arthur Hinks (Strong) of the Royal Geographic Society to scale the previously unconquerable Mount Everest. Following World War I, the fading British empire is desperate for a victory, but for Mallory and his rival, the eccentric Aussie George Finch (Heughan), the challenge has nothing to do with patriotism, instead it is a singular test of self.

Mallory's real-life journey ended in mystery; he died during this third expedition to summit Everest. It is unknown whether he ever made it to the top.

Liman, who is a climbing aficionado, will also produce his longtime passion project with Jennifer Klein. The film was once set up with Sony Pictures. Production is expected to begin in January in the UK and Italy.

Icelandic director Baltasar Kormakur made his own ''Everest'', based on the real events of the 1996 Mount Everest disaster, for Working Title in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in early trials: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021