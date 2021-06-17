IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

In El Salvador's bitcoin beach town, digital divide slows uptake PLAYA EL ZONTE, El Salvador - The El Salvadoran beach town of El Zonte is visibly poor, with dirt roads and a faulty drainage system. But in one way, it's ahead of the rest of the country: It has bitcoin. (EL SALVADOR-BITCOIN/BEACH (PIX, TV), 845 words)

Advertisement

'Diamond rush' grips South African village after discovery of unidentified stones KWAHLATHI, South Africa - More than 1,000 fortune seekers on Monday flocked to the village of KwaHlathi in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province in search of what they believed to be diamonds after a discovery of unidentified stones in the area. (SAFRICA-DIAMONDS/ (TV,PIX), by Siyabonga Sishi and Nqobile Dludla, 348 words)

'The way to survive': North Korea ramps up recycling amid sanctions and pandemic SEOUL - With anti-pandemic border closures throttling imports of goods such as plastic from China, North Korea's state media has described a massive focus on recycling as a way to turn its trash into treasure and build a more self-reliant economy. (NORTHKOREA-RECYCLING/ (PIX, TV), 640 words)

The French campaigner rebuilding LGBT+ community's trust in police ORLEANS, France - Christophe Desportes-Guilloux is old enough to remember a time, decades ago, when French police would raid nightclubs and detain people like him for being gay. (FRANCE-LGBT/POLICE (TV, PIX), 412 words)

French Muslims pay heavy price in COVID pandemic VALENTON, France - Every week, Mamadou Diagouraga comes to the Muslim section of a cemetery near Paris to stand vigil at the grave of his father, one of the many French Muslims to have died from COVID-19. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-MINORITIES (TV, PIX), 1,029 words)

Giant Buddhist goddess in Japan gets face mask to pray for end of COVID-19 Workers scaled a giant statue of a Buddhist goddess in Japan on Tuesday to place a custom-made mask on her face, an act meant to be a prayer for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-STATUE (PIX, TV), 220 words)

Peruvians re-weave Incan string bridge frayed in pandemic LIMA - Peruvians from the Huinchiri community in Cusco region are rebuilding a 500-year-old Incan hanging bridge, made using traditional weaving techniques to literally string a crossing together spanning the Apurimac river far below. (PERU-BRIDGE/ (TV), 332 words)

'Doug to the Rescue': Drone pilot saves animals in global disaster zones LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Using a high-tech drone equipped with a large thermal camera, one remote pilot has developed a way to save animals trapped under rubble or stuck in trees in disaster zones. (USA-ANIMAL RESCUER/DRONE (TV), 360 words)

Temptation everywhere: Mexican children struggle with obesity TEXCOCO, Mexico - Daniela was 11 years old when a doctor told her she would not live more than another six or seven years. Weighing 75 kilos (165 lb), about twice the recommended weight for her age, the Mexican girl had just suffered a minor heart attack. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/OBESITY-MEXICO (PIX, TV), by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Carlos Jasso, 1047 words)

Meet the Moroccan women making Argan oil for the beauty industry TAROUDANT, Morocco - In the arid mountains of southern Morocco, local women harvest argan oil, a natural product they have long used in cooking but which has become highly prized by the global beauty industry as an anti-aging skin treatment and restorative for hair. (MOROCCO-COSMETICS/ARGAN (TV, PIX), 371 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT Euro 2020 live tracker https://graphics.reuters.com/SOCCER-EURO/yzdvxmjjnpx/

EXPLAINER-Iran hardliners set to retain hold on economy, foreign policy after vote FACTBOX-Judge, banker, negotiator among candidates for Iran's presidency

EXPLAINER-U.S. Senate's reconciliation process: it's not the way it sounds NEWSMAKER-'El profesor': Peru's Castillo rises from peasant roots to cusp of presidency [nL2N2NS165

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration TIMELINE-Highlights of the 17-year Airbus, Boeing trade war

FACTBOX-Back to pubs, gyms and movies: plotting the road back to normal Global vaccination tracker https://tmsnrt.rs/39xWS94

Global COVID-19 cases and deaths https://tmsnrt.rs/32CyMHu U.S. COVID-19 cases and deaths https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR (Compiled by Mike Collett-White, Patrick Enright and Tiffany Wu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)