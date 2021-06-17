Singer warns UK music festival may get cancelled

Singer-songwriter Peter Gabriel has warned that a music and arts festival he co-founded in England may have to be cancelled without support from the British government.

The four-day Womad festival, which showcases international music, arts and dance, is scheduled to start near the town of Malmesbury on July 22, just three days after the new date when lockdown restrictions in England are set to be lifted.

Though the government has expressed confidence that all remaining restrictions on social contact will be lifted on July 19, Womad organisers are clearly concerned about their financial exposure.

Gabriel told BBC radio that the government should introduce “something like an insurance scheme, some sort of underwriting scheme.” He said organisers would likely have to cancel if support is not forthcoming, not least because the festival has faced bankruptcy twice before. “We can't risk sinking it this year,” Gabriel said.

Government spokesmen have fended off demands for more support for those affected by its decision earlier this week to delay the planned lockdown easing to July 19.(AP) RUP RUP

