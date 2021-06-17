New residency programme to explore all things food

Food origins and history, and food inequality and sustainability will be among the subjects that will be part of an upcoming residency by the Serendipity arts foundation, organisers said in a statement.

The three month long residency — Food Lab, will attempt to address the “glaring inequality” in terms of consumption and access in the area of food and look at how it is impacted both negatively and positively by various norms and social, cultural and environmental indicators. It will also explore the specificities of the food scene in a country like India, “where food histories and traditions are immeasurable, and why it is important to focus and develop sustainable practices and conservational habits”. “The residency will cover and address a variety of subjects, such as, food origins/history; food Inequality/sustainability; food policy; food and culture/traditions, nutrition, food Writing and even food design, and other relevant and related topics within this area of inquiry,” organisers said.

Based out of Delhi, the programme will run as a hybrid residency model which will be part virtual and part physical, and the outcome will likely be showcased at the foundation’s premises here later this year, keeping in mind the pandemic.

“We are keen to keep the outcome of the residency as flexible as possible and invite residents to think about creative and experimental ways in which they can present their work. “Given current circumstances, although we hope to be able to showcase the work physically, we encourage residents to think about the ways in which their projects can be presented virtually as well,” said Smriti Rajgarhia, Director, Serendipity Arts Foundation. The residency will be supplemented with a “robust programme of (online) talks and workshops”. An open call for applications by culinary arts practitioners, researchers and enthusiasts from across the country for the residency is underway and will continue till June 30. For this year’s residency, two residents will be invited through an open call to think about the power of food, and all aspects associated with it through the Food Lab.

Applications are expected to submit a 500 words proposal clearly stating the intent of the project and the envisioned outcome of the residency, along with a brief bio and supporting information about the work done in the domain, by the 30th of June 2021. While there is no age limit for the residency, the residency would be most relevant for students of culinary arts, chefs, food critics, food historians, environmentalists who work closely with food sustainability, artists who work with food, food designers. The final date for sending in applications is June 30.

