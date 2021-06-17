Noted Odisha tribal poet Purnamasi Jani hospitalised after testing COVID positive

Padma Shri awardee tribal poet from Odisha, Purnamasi Jani, has been admitted to a COVID hospital after contracting the disease, an official said on Thursday.

The 83-year-old fell ill at her native Charipada village in Kandhamal district two days ago. She underwent a COVID test and the result returned positive with mild viral load, hospital sources said.

The health condition of Jani is stable, Chief District Medical Officer Rajasri Patnaik said.

Jani, who was awarded the Padma Shri for her contributions to tribal culture and art, is popularly known as 'Tadisoru Bai' for her deep knowledge of tribal spiritual activities.

She was admitted to a hospital in Phulbani in May with some old age-related ailments but was discharged after a week.

Jani's well-wishers and relatives, besides several organisations have wished for her speedy recovery.

