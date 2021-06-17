Left Menu

Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' to premiere at Venice Film Festival

PTI | Venice | Updated: 17-06-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Denis Villeneuve's much-anticipated feature film ''Dune'' will have its world premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

The Warner Bros Pictures and Legendary Pictures epic, based on Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction best-seller, will premiere on September 3, at Venice’s Sala Grande, the festival organisers said in a statement.

The movie will be screened out-of-competition at the 78th edition of the prestigious film extravaganza, which will run from September 1 to 11 this year.

Villeneuve, known for some of the most-critically acclaimed films of recent times such as ''Prisoners'', ''Sicario'', ''Arrival'' and ''Blade Runner 2049'', has directed ''Dune'' from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth.

Set in the distant future, the movie follows Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence -- a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential -- only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

''Dune'' features a star-studded ensemble cast of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan SkarsgArd, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Villeneuve has also produced the film in collaboration with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo Jr.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

