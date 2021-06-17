Entertainment News Roundup: Harry Potter, 'Friends' may fall victim to Hungary's anti-LGBT law: broadcaster; Norway wealth fund backs Vivendi's plan to spin off Universal Music and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Harry Potter, 'Friends' may fall victim to Hungary's anti-LGBT law: broadcaster

Advertisement

The largest broadcasters in Hungary criticized a new law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s as a threat to freedom of expression, and one said it could impact showings of some Harry Potter films and classic TV shows. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government pushed the law through parliament on Tuesday despite criticism from rights groups and the European Union, which said it could result in a loss of development funds for Hungary.

Norway wealth fund backs Vivendi's plan to spin off Universal Music

Norway's $1.35 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Thursday it would support Vivendi's plan to spin-off Universal Music, including the distribution-in-kind of shares to Vivendi shareholders. Separately, the fund will vote against the compensations of Vivendi's chairman, chief executive, top management, and board members in line with its policy of having executive pay that is transparent and aligned with long-term shareholder interests.

Diana Ross says 'Thank You' in new music after 15 years

American singer Diana Ross expresses her gratitude in the new single "Thank You" released on Thursday, the title track from her first studio album in 15 years. Ross, the former lead singer of Motown Records' hugely successful group the Supremes, recorded the songs in her home studio during the COVID-19 pandemic. The album is described as "a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness".

Spotify strikes exclusive deal with 'Call Her Daddy' podcast

Spotify Technology SA on Tuesday announced a multi-year deal to stream the popular podcast 'Call Her Daddy', hosted by Alex Cooper on its audio streaming platform, in its latest exclusive tie-up to keep listeners hooked. The Swedish company will exclusively stream 'Call Her Daddy' starting July 21, including all back catalogue full-length episodes, future episodes, and additional exclusive new projects in development, Spotify said in a statement, without disclosing any financial details of the deal.

Miley Cyrus can use name as trademark in Europe after long-running row

U.S. pop star Miley Cyrus has won the right to use her name as a trademark on a wide range of products in the European Union, after Europe's top court on Wednesday annulled a decision by the EU patent office to limit the scope of her brand. The case dates to 2014 when the 28-year-old "Wrecking Ball" singer's company Smiley Miley Inc. sought to trademark MILEY CYRUS with the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for audio and video discs, mobile phone cases, e-books, electronic board games, calendars, and other goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)