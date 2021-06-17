Left Menu

Warner Music buys French DJ David Guetta's music catalogue

Warner Music Group said on Thursday it would buy celebrated French DJ David Guetta's recorded-music catalogue from the last two decades, and sign a new deal with him for future recordings.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 19:43 IST
Warner Music buys French DJ David Guetta's music catalogue

Warner Music Group said on Thursday it would buy celebrated French DJ David Guetta's recorded-music catalogue from the last two decades, and sign a new deal with him for future recordings. The move will add Guetta's body of work to the world's third-largest recording label that is home to artists including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars.

Known for his collaborations with artists such as Akon, Snoop Dogg and Kid Cudi, Guetta has 50 million record sales and more than 14 billion streams to his name to date. Guetta, best known for revolutionizing the electronic dance music space in the early 2000s, has also worked with Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj, and has won two Grammy Awards.

"I'm super excited about the new music I'm working on ... This is the right time to renew my creative partnership with my trusted team at Warner Music," Guetta said in a statement. Guetta is currently the eighth-most listened to artist in the world by monthly listeners on audio streaming platform Spotify.

"A lot of people approached us to express interest in David's catalogue," Jean-Charles Carré, David Guetta's business partner and manager, said. Warner Music did not disclose financial details of the deal did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Financial Times on Thursday reported the deal size was above $100 million, citing a person familiar with the matter. Warner Music last year cautioned the COVID-19 pandemic had hurt physical revenue streams and delayed the release of new recordings, movies and television programs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021