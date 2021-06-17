Hema Malini shares vintage photograph featuring BR Chopra, Dev Anand

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 21:06 IST
Hema Malini, BR Chopra, Dev Anand and others (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran Bollywood actor and BJMP MP Hema Malini, who rarely shares throwback photos, on Thursday treated fans to an epic vintage picture from the 'muhurat' ceremony of her 1970 movie 'Johny Mera Naam'. Hema took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "The photo was taken at the muhurat of Johny Mera Naam on 07-02-1969. Producer GulshanRai ji Ananta Swamy, B R Chopra ji, Subodh da (Mukherjee), #Dev saab, Director VijayAnand, Mrs. Gulshan Rai, Jeevan, and Cameraman FaliMistry."

Along with the 72-year-old star, the vintage photo also features late actor Dev Anand, who played the lead in the 1969 film, along with late filmmaker BR Chopra and the makers of 'Johny Mera Naam'. The photo also showed late producer Gulshan Rai, late director Vijay Anand and late cinematographer Fali Mistry. Johny Mera Naam, directed by Vijay Anand, also starred Pran, Jeevan, Premnath, IS Johar and Iftekhar. The film was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of the 1970s. It was later remade in Telugu (Eduruleni Manishi), in Tamil (Raja) and in Kannada (Apoorva Sangama).

Directed by Vijay Anand, 'Johny Mera Naam' also starred Pran, Jeevan, Premnath, IS Johar and Iftekhar. The film was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of the 1970s and was even later remade in Telugu (Eduruleni Manishi), in Tamil (Raja) and in Kannada (Apoorva Sangama). Hema co-starred with Dev in several features like 'Amir Garib', 'Joshila', 'Tere Mere Sapne', 'Chhupa Rustam', 'Shareef Budmaash', 'Censor', 'Jaaneman and Aman Ke Farishtey'. He passed away in December 2011 at the age of 88. (ANI)

