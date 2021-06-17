Left Menu

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore for school construction in village

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who visited the "bravehearts" of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday, donated Rs 1 crore for a school building in a remote village.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 21:29 IST
Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore for school construction in village
Akshay Kumar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who visited the "bravehearts" of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday, donated Rs 1 crore for a school building in a remote village. Akshay visited Tulail village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district and the school for which he donated will be named after his father Hari Om.

Reportedly, the 'Mission Magal' actor reached the village by helicopter around noon and then began interacting with locals and the Border Security Force. He had shared the pictures from his visit on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Spent a memorable day with the @bsf_india bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience... meeting the real heroes My heart is filled with nothing but respect."

Dressed in a camouflage print hoodie and pants, the actor looked dashing as ever. He rounded up his dapper look with a cap, white sneakers and cool shades. While in one of the pictures, Akshay can be seen striking a pose with the BSF personnel in front of a chopper, in another one he is seen shaking a leg with them. The actor not only clicked pictures with the jawans but also danced with them. He also paid respect to the jawans who sacrificed their lives for the country by laying a wreath on the war memorial. The official Instagram handle of BSF shared pictures from the ceremony.

In the caption, they wrote, "DG BSF Sh Rakesh Asthana paid floral tributes in a solemn wreath laying ceremony to Seema Praharis who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Actor Akshay Kumar also accompanied DG BSF & paid homage to the fallen braves." Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay had been shooting for his upcoming movie 'Ram Setu' with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The movie is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

Apart from 'Ram Setu', the actor has several other exciting films in the pipeline including 'Housefull 5', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Atrangi Re', 'Bell Bottom' and 'Sooryavanshi'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021