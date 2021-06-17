Left Menu

Indian actor Vidya Balan challenges sexism in bureaucracy in her latest movie

Indian actor Vidya Balan said on Thursday that in her latest movie she portrays a female forest officer navigating not just through the wilderness of the jungle but also challenging patriarchy. The movie "Sherni" starring 42-year-old Balan is set for release on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:37 IST
Indian actor Vidya Balan challenges sexism in bureaucracy in her latest movie

Indian actor Vidya Balan said on Thursday that in her latest movie she portrays a female forest officer navigating not just through the wilderness of the jungle but also challenging patriarchy.

The movie "Sherni" starring 42-year-old Balan is set for release on Friday. “This is not just a story set in the jungle. It is about the jungle,” Balan said in an interview with Reuters, adding how the landscape of a forest serves as a pretext to question sexist stereotypes from coworkers in Indian bureaucracy.

Balan plays a government forest officer leading a team of trackers and locals to capture an unsettled tigress while also facing sexism. Balan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2005, is known for taking on films centred around strong female leads.

Movie theatres have suffered huge losses as India went into a second lockdown because of a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections. Balan however, is optimistic, “I believe that this is a temporary phase and once things go back to normal then people will throng the theatres. I am very hopeful because I think that collective experience is very special and it’s unmatched.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021