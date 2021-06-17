Anupam Kher interacts with Himachal Pradesh police personnel
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday interacted with Himachal Pradesh police personnel at the state police headquarters here, an official statement said.
The actor shared his experiences from the time he lived with his joint family at Nabha Estate in Shimla, a press note by the state police stated.
He also spoke on women empowerment and the “power of dreams and hopes”.
DGP Sanjay Kundu presented the actor with coffee table book ‘Veerangana’, which was unveiled earlier this year on the International Women's Day.
