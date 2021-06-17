Left Menu

Maha: Woman assaults female health worker; case filed

An offence has been registered against a woman in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra for allegedly beating up a female health worker on Thursday when she had gone to a village for conducting coronavirus tests, an official said.The incident took place in Tidi village under Vaijapur taluka of the district, he said.According to an FIR, the community health worker, attached to the rural health centre at Shivrai village, reached the panchayat office in Tidi in the morning to carry out coronavirus tests.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 23:30 IST
Maha: Woman assaults female health worker; case filed
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against a woman in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra for allegedly beating up a female health worker on Thursday when she had gone to a village for conducting coronavirus tests, an official said.

The incident took place in Tidi village under Vaijapur taluka of the district, he said.

According to an FIR, the community health worker, attached to the rural health centre at Shivrai village, reached the panchayat office in Tidi in the morning to carry out coronavirus tests. She was later joined by some Asha workers.

The accused woman, a resident of Tidi village, got into an argument with the health worker over some issue. She allegedly hurled abuses at the health worker and also beat her up, the official said. The husband of the accused had tested positive for coronavirus through a rapid antigen test, but the result came negative in RT-PCR test, he said.

The woman was booked under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Vaijapur police station, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
2
This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution

This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole sur...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global
4
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021