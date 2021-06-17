Maha: Woman assaults female health worker; case filed

An offence has been registered against a woman in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra for allegedly beating up a female health worker on Thursday when she had gone to a village for conducting coronavirus tests, an official said.

The incident took place in Tidi village under Vaijapur taluka of the district, he said.

According to an FIR, the community health worker, attached to the rural health centre at Shivrai village, reached the panchayat office in Tidi in the morning to carry out coronavirus tests. She was later joined by some Asha workers.

The accused woman, a resident of Tidi village, got into an argument with the health worker over some issue. She allegedly hurled abuses at the health worker and also beat her up, the official said. The husband of the accused had tested positive for coronavirus through a rapid antigen test, but the result came negative in RT-PCR test, he said.

The woman was booked under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Vaijapur police station, the official said.

