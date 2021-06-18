Left Menu

Alia Bhatt begins preparation for 'Darlings'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 11:11 IST
Alia Bhatt begins preparation for 'Darlings'
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Alia Bhatt has started her preparation for Shah Rukh Khan's next home production film ''Darlings'', which also stars Shefali Shah. Billed as a story of a quirky mother-daughter duo, ''Darlings'' is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighborhood, the film traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the script.

''Prep,'' Bhatt captioned the post.

The dark-comedy, which marks Bhatt's foray into film production, is the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen.

The film also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Besides ''Darlings'', Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's ''Brahmastra'', Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' and S S Rajamouli's ''RRR''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021